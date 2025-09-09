NIM President: No Meaningful Development Can Occur in Chaotic, Insecure Atmosphere

•Urges members to imbibe accountability, probity, transparency

James Emejo in Abuja





President/Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Abimbola Ayuba, yesterday, declared that no meaningful development could take place in a chaotic and insecure atmosphere.

Ayuba called for a united front to salvage the country.

Speaking at the opening of this year’s Annual National Management Conference, with the theme, “Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Drive Innovation, Creativity and Productivity,” in Abuja, he said, “For Nigeria to move forward, there must be a break from the past.”

Ayuba called for conducive and peaceful operating environment to support the envisioned growth and development of the country.

He also urged Nigerians to join hands with the President Bola Tinubu administration to move the country forward.

He further encouraged members of the institute to continue their giving best to support the country’s advancement.

Ayuba urged them to, “Endeavour to be the leading light and change agents in your different areas of calling and influence.”

He said, “We must all resolve to bring discipline, efficiency, effectiveness, integrity, accountability, probity, equity and transparency, which are some of the values the institute holds dear and shares, to our individual lives, the workplace and our nation.

“It is only when we give our best that we can help to drive the aggregates of national development.

“You must shun corruption, self-aggrandisement, greed and other social vices inherent in our workplaces and nation today which have threatened our efforts at setting Nigeria on the path of greatness.”

Ayuba pointed out that the conference provided a platform for extensive brainstorming on important contemporary issues and suggestions on the way forward for both government and key decision-makers.

He stated, “The choice of the theme of the Conference was arrived at because the institute realised that technology, especially the emerging ones, is the new normal and the fad.

“Technology is everything and every forward-looking nation and organisation that wants to go the distance must leverage emerging technologies to drive innovation, creativity and productivity.

“At the end of the day, the outcomes of our discourse are expected to form our observations, strategies and recommendations which the Institute will pass on to government and other stakeholders to drive a technologically viable nation and organisations.”

Ayuba commended the founding fathers and past presidents of the institute, who had continued to devote their time, treasure, talent, and thinking to the advancement of the institute.

He appreciated their “selfless sacrifices now and in the past,” saying, “Some of them are participating in today’s conference.”