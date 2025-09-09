Heirs Energies, Foundation Partner to Transform Literacy in Rivers

Peter Uzoho

In commemoration of World Literacy Day 2025, Heirs Energies Limited, Nigerian integrated energy company, and the World Literacy Foundation (WLF), a global non-profit dedicated to eradicating illiteracy,

have announced the launch of the Sun Books Literacy Initiative in Rivers State.

The initiative is expected to directly benefit more than 500 pupils at Central State Primary School, Omuohia-Igwuruta, and Umuebulu Primary School, Umuebulu, both located within Heirs Energies’ oil mining lease (OML) 17 host communities.

Heirs Energies disclosed the launch in a statement issued yesterday, revealing that pupils will receive solar-powered Sun Books tablets, preloaded with culturally relevant, curriculum-aligned literacy content and interactive learning modules.

Under the initiative, solar panels will also be installed in the schools to ensure uninterrupted power for the devices and classrooms, creating sustainable access to education in resource-limited environments.

Commenting on the initiative, Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon reaffirmed the company’s long-term vision for community empowerment.

“As an integrated energy company, we know that renewable and sustainable energy must serve a greater purpose — building stronger, more resilient communities. Our investment in literacy is an investment in the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers,” Igehon said. On his part, Chief Executive Officer of the World Literacy Foundation, Mr. Andrew Kay underscored the global significance of the collaboration.