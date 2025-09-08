  • Monday, 8th September, 2025

Shettima Pledges Enhanced Military Operations Against Terrorists

Nigeria | 15 minutes ago

* Confident of armed forces’ capacity to overcome the security challenges 

* Mourns victims of Borno terrorist attack

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep condolences to the government and people of Borno State over the recent terrorist attack that claimed many lives in Darajamal community, Bama Local Government Area.

He reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the Armed Forces to review security operations, including the deployment of advanced military hardware and surveillance equipment to eliminate terrorist groups across the country.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, had on Saturday visited Darajamal community to condole the families of the victims — including civilians and soldiers — killed by Boko Haram insurgents on Friday night.

In his condolence message on Monday, Shettima described the incident as a profound loss to both the state and the nation.

According to him, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the people of Borno State, and the Nigerian military over the tragic loss of our compatriots. These deaths have left the entire nation in collective grief, but we are confident that justice will be served for the bereaved families.”

The vice-president expressed confidence in the Armed Forces’ capacity to overcome the security challenges facing the state, citing President Tinubu’s approval for the acquisition of additional drones and his directive for all security agencies to intensify and review their operational strategies.

Shettima highlighted the Federal Government’s consideration of establishing state police, emphasizing President Tinubu’s position that security challenges in some Nigerian states require specialized units that understand the local terrain, culture and can effectively network at the grassroots level.

He offered prayers for the bereaved families and assured both the state government and affected families of continued Federal Government support in addressing the security situation.

