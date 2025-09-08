NOA, NAFDAC Lead as Consumers Vote  in Value Awards

The race for the 2025 Consumers Value Awards (CVA) continues to gather momentum as consumers vote with surprising results already emerging from the first month of polling.

For the very first time in its four-year history, the CVA has opened its platform to evaluate public sector agencies alongside private sector brands, and the response has been electric.

Leading the pack, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has surged ahead with an impressive 98 per cent per cent of votes, earning the badge of Outstanding Federal Agency on Consumer Engagement. Closely following, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is making waves with 64 per cent of votes as the Most Consumer-Friendly Regulatory Agency.

Other federal bodies are also in the contest as the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Com-mission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Com-munications Commission (NCC) are neck-and-neck.

They both tied at 48 per cent each in the keenly contested Best Complaint Resolution category.

The private sector categories are equally buzzing with excitement. For instance, Domino’s Pizza is leading the Quick Service Restaurant category with 52 per cent of votes. Uber tops Most Reliable Hailing Service at 54 per cent, while Adron Homes dominates the Best Real Estate Company category with a commanding 82 per cent.

According to the Convener of the CVA, Akonte Ekine, this edition marks a historic expansion of the initiative.

“This is the first time we are bringing public sector agencies into the CVA, which has traditionally focused on private brands. We want to track how government institutions measure up in consumer satisfaction and trust. Interestingly, while state governments were observed in the past two editions, Lagos State remains the only one consistently aligning with consumer rights through policy initiatives,” he said.

Across the broader marketplace, familiar household names are also in fierce competition: Golden Penny leads the Best Packaged Food category with 50 per cent.

Golden Terra Soya Oil is ahead with 40 per cent in Most Preferred Healthy Cooking Oil. Trophy Lager Beer dominates as Most Trusted Alcoholic Beverage with a massive 79 per cent.

Guinness Stout follows closely with 66 per cent as Most Trusted Stout Brand. Chivita sits comfortably on top of the Most Trusted Non-Alcoholic Beverage list with 59 per cent.

The financial services sector is equally alive with voter interest as First Bank of Nigeria Plc holds 41 per cent in the Best Consumer Bank category. Kuda Microfinance Bank is a clear favourite with 82 per cent as Best Microfinance Bank.

In oral health, Pepsodent, Colgate, and Oral-B are locked in a three-way tie at 25 per cent each, showing how divided consumer loyalty can be in highly competitive categories.

With 58 categories in this year’s awards, every sector of the marketplace is being put under the consumer lens. Aside from the Breakfast Cereal category where only two brands are listed, most categories feature at least three brands battling for the prestigious CVA Badge of Honour.

Voting, which began on August 5, 2025, will remain open until October 5, 2025. This year’s theme, “Beyond Prices: Consumer Trust, Digital Experience & Brand Accountability”, underscores the need for brands—and now government agencies—to deliver not just affordability, but transparency, innovation, and genuine consumer value.

The grand finale and award ceremony will take place on November 26, 2025 in Lagos.