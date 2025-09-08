Nigerian Army Crushes Terrorists, Arrests 7 Alleged Criminals, Recovers Weapons Nationwide

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Army has stepped up its nationwide operations, neutralising two terrorists, arresting seven alleged criminals including a female terrorist logistics supplier, and recovering weapons, petroleum products, cash, and a stolen vehicle between 4 and 6 September 2025.

The operations, conducted across Borno, Adamawa, Zamfara, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory, highlight the military’s resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and curb criminal activities.

In Borno State, troops of 192 Battalion with the Hybrid Force engaged Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/JAS terrorists on 6 September around Kwatara Kasa Village along the Gwoza–Limankara Road. A fierce exchange of fire led to the neutralisation of one terrorist, while others fled towards the Mandara Mountains.

In Adamawa State, 232 Battalion intercepted two suspected petroleum smugglers in Mubi South LGA with 19 jerrycans of petroleum products loaded on motorcycles.

In Zamfara State, 1 Brigade troops, acting on intelligence in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), arrested a female logistics supplier linked to notorious terrorist kingpin Ado Aliero at Kucheri in Tsafe LGA. The suspect, who admitted to also being a drug peddler, was found with a mobile phone, ₦37,000 cash, and other sundry items.

In the Federal Capital Territory, troops of 176 Guards Battalion mounted a snap roadblock to intercept a vehicle stolen from Osun State. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled but were later tracked to a hotel in Gwagwalada, where three criminals were arrested. Recovered items included the stolen vehicle, 11 mobile phones, and ₦29,700 cash. The suspects and exhibits were handed over to the police.

In Plateau State, Operation ENDURING PEACE troops secured a major breakthrough after the arrest of a terrorist informant at Dadin Kowa on 4 September. During interrogation, the suspect revealed the location of hidden weapons in Mista Ali Village, Bassa LGA. However, while leading troops to the cache, he attempted to escape and was neutralised. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the hideout, with efforts ongoing to track down his accomplices.

These coordinated actions, according to the Army, reflect its unwavering commitment to defeating terrorism, recovering illicit arms, and safeguarding communities.

The Nigerian Army reiterated its determination to create a safer environment that would enhance agricultural activities in line with the Federal Government’s drive for food security.