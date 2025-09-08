Court Halts UNILAG SSANU Election over Leadership Crisis

Wale Igbintade

A Lagos High Court has restrained the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the management of the University of Lagos(UNILAG), Akoka, and others from taking further steps in the leadership dispute rocking the institution’s chapter of the union.

Justice Ismaila Ijelu, gave the order in a suit marked No. YSD/6531MJR/2025, filed by Comrade Gbenga Adenaiya and six others against Comrade Yusuf Ademola Rasaq, the University of Lagos, and six others.

The suit arose from a crisis between rival factions jostling for control of the university’s SSANU chapter.

The order followed the court’s consideration of motions ex parte, along with supporting affidavits, exhibits, and oral arguments presented by the claimants’ counsel, human rights lawyer Chief Ajose Abẹjoye, assisted by Olúwaṣeun Ikumelo, Esq.

After reviewing the submissions, the court granted leave for the motion to be heard during vacation and ordered that:

“Parties must maintain the status quo and must not do anything or take any step to undermine the authority of the court in any way.”

The judge further directed that all actions regarding the proposed election be suspended pending the determination of the suit.

Justice Ijelu issued the order after the plaintiffs requested that the court maintain the status quo ante bellum, stressing that no party should take steps that could foist a fait accompli on the court, prejudice its decision, or undermine its authority while the matter is pending.

The case has been adjourned to October 24, 2025, for hearing of the Motion on Notice.