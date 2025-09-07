Man Utd’s Onana Considers Trabzonspor Loan Option

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana, is considering a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Onana had been linked with another Turkish club, Galatasaray, but they opted to sign Ugurcan Cakir.

Cakir, who started Turkey’s World Cup qualifying win over Georgia on Thursday, joined from Trabzonspor on 2 September in a deal that could eventually be worth 36m euros (£31.2m).

Trabzonspor have been assessing alternatives since that deal was completed and club sources believe Onana could have a major impact.

Onana is on international duty with Cameroon and the Turkish transfer window is open until 12 September.

Letting Onana or Altay Bayindir leave United has been on the cards since the club signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.

Although Old Trafford officials stressed the club were willing to have a senior squad including four goalkeepers, that was at odds with head coach Ruben Amorim’s stated desire to have a smaller squad in the absence of European football.

Tom Heaton is the fourth senior goalkeeper in the United ranks.