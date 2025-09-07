  • Sunday, 7th September, 2025

Man Utd’s Onana Considers Trabzonspor Loan Option

Sport | 27 seconds ago

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana, is considering a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Onana had been linked with another Turkish club, Galatasaray, but they opted to sign Ugurcan Cakir.

Cakir, who started Turkey’s World Cup qualifying win over Georgia on Thursday, joined from Trabzonspor on 2 September in a deal that could eventually be worth 36m euros (£31.2m).

Trabzonspor have been assessing alternatives since that deal was completed and club sources believe Onana could have a major impact.

Onana is on international duty with Cameroon and the Turkish transfer window is open until 12 September.

Letting Onana or Altay Bayindir leave United has been on the cards since the club signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.

Although Old Trafford officials stressed the club were willing to have a senior squad including four goalkeepers, that was at odds with head coach Ruben Amorim’s stated desire to have a smaller squad in the absence of European football.

Tom Heaton is the fourth senior goalkeeper in the United ranks.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.