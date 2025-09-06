Tolu Arokodare Keeps Nigeria’s Dream Alive on a Threadbare Victory Over Rwanda

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Substitute Tolu Arokodare scored Super Eagles lone goal winner against Rwanda Saturday evening to keep Nigeria’s dream of a place in the 2026 World Cup alive.

The win has moved Nigeria to 10 points but still clear six points behind Group C leader, South Africa, who hammered Lesotho 3-0 Friday evening.

Benin Republic, who beat Zimbabwe 1-0 also on Friday are second behind Bafana Bafana on 11 points with the same number of seven matches.

Now, Super Eagles will need to up their ante in order for them to get a result in Tuesday’s clash with Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein.

A repeat of this below average performance against South Africa in three days time may resort in Nigeria saying goodbye to playing in the 2026 mundial.

Eagles laboured against the Amavubi from Kigali and ended the first half barren.

Before the end of the first half however, star boy, Victor Osimhen, who scored twice against Rwanda in Kigali in March, got injured by a Rwanda defender.

All attempts for him to continue the match failed as he had to be replaced by former Glasgow Rangers striker, Cyriel Dessers, in the 35th minute.

As expected, Nigeria applied the early pressure on Rwanda in a game they needed to win to keep alive whatever hopes they have to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

The home fans thought the Super Eagles had gone ahead in the eighth minute when Osimhen slotted home from the near post but the effort was chalked off for offside.

In the 14th minute, Rwanda goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari, did well to keep out a tricky shot.

Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, was booked on 25 minutes following a scuffle with a Rwanda player.

On the half hour mark, Moses Simon’s shot from inside the box came straight at the goalkeeper and minutes later, Alex Iwobi’s dipping shot from distance was tipped over by the goalkeeper for a corner.

To the credit of Rwanda, they defended well with the occasional incursions into the Nigerian half of the pitch.

Earlier on Friday, South Africa beat Lesotho 3-0 to preserve their lead at the top of the Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Mohau Nkota put Bafana Bafana ahead in the 15th minute with a controlled volley across goal from a narrow angle.

Lyle Foster made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute, tapping in the rebound after Crocodiles goalkeeper, Sekhoane Moerane, could only parry Aubrey Modiba’s strike into the air, and the Burnley striker set up the third for Oswin Appollis four minutes later.

Benin on 11 points remain five points behind the South Africans in second place after a second-half header from Steve Mounie was enough to see off Zimbabwe.

South Africa have not played at the World Cup since hosting in 2010.