Sokoto Provides Relief to Victims of Bandit Attacks 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has disbursed N69,750,000 and 210 bags of rice to victims and families affected by recent bandit attacks in Kware and Gwadabawa local government areas.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, who led a condolence visit to the affected communities, described the attacks as “unfortunate and inhumane.”

He urged the people to accept the incidents as an act ordained by Almighty Allah, while assuring them of his administration’s commitment to securing Sokoto State.

The governor emphasised that his government will continue to support security agencies in their efforts to curb banditry. However, he expressed concern over the role of informants within local communities, which he identified as a major factor fuelling insecurity.

The governor announced that each family of those killed would receive N2 million and five bags of rice, while each of the injured would get N250,000 and three bags of rice. A total of N69.75 million and 210 bags of rice were distributed across both local government areas.

In their separate remarks, Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Kware, and House Leader, Hon. Bello Idris, expressed appreciation to the governor for the gesture, noting that it brought comfort to the bereaved and injured families.

The condolence visit was attended by prominent figures, including Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Deputy Governor Idris Muhammed Gobir, and Minister for State Works, Barrister Bello Goronyo.

“The Sokoto State government’s relief package is a testament to its commitment to supporting victims of insecurity and promoting peace and stability in the state.

“As the state continues to grapple with the challenges of insecurity, the government’s efforts to provide relief and support to affected communities are crucial in promoting healing and rebuilding.

“The people of Sokoto State can be assured that their government is working tirelessly to address the security challenges facing the state and to provide support to those affected by insecurity.”