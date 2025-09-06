NOSDRA Reaffirms Commitment to Transparency, Collaboration in Safeguarding Nigerian Environment

. SERAP urges N’Delta communities to use strategic litigation for justice

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and collaboration with civil society, communities, and industry players to safeguard the environment and protect livelihoods.

Director General, NOSDRA, Chukwuemeka Woke, reaffirmed the commitment at the public presentation of Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) report on ‘Mobilising Natural Resource Communities on Using Strategic Litigation to Achieve Social Justice in the Niger Delta’, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In his remarks, Woke commended SERAP for convening the dialogue, stressing that justice in resource management is both a legal and moral obligation.

“I thank SERAP, with the support of the Ford Foundation, for convening this important forum and for their tireless work in advancing the cause of justice, accountability, and good governance.

“Ensuring justice and transparency in natural resource management is more than a legal requirement; it is a moral obligation we owe to our children and generations yet unborn.”

The NOSDRA boss, noting the emphasis President Bola Tinubu placed on transparency, accountability, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship, said “These are not just policy ideals; they are the bedrock of national renewal.”

He explained, “For us at NOSDRA, since our establishment in 2006, our mission has been clear: to prevent and respond swiftly to oil spills, safeguard the environment, and protect the livelihoods of our people.

“We also understand that we cannot do this work alone. Real progress requires collaboration between government, civil society, industry, and the communities themselves. Only then can we reduce risks, enforce accountability, and align with the best global practices in environmental governance.”

In his remarks also, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said the organisation is constitutionally empowered to hold government accountable through the courts.

“Public Interest Litigation is a tool that SERAP uses a lot, not because we like going to court but because we are constitutionally empowered to hold government to account,” Oluwadare stated.

“The rule of law is better than anything that will promote violence, so if people have opportunities to ventilate their grievances within lawful means, we should encourage it.”

He explained that SERAP was engaging stakeholders across the Niger Delta to secure their buy-in and to encourage communities to pursue collective justice instead of fragmented, individual efforts.

Also speaking, legal resource person, Laeticia Uju, emphasised the importance of unity among host communities.

“Public Interest Litigation means the communities will start working as one so that their voices can be heard and they can get justice. I expect communities to work as a team instead of individual, and pursue public interest instead of personal interest,” she said.

Speaking with journalists at the event, Mr. John Martin Aikpokpo, past 1st Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), lamented that corruption and compromised processes often frustrate communities seeking redress locally.

“Within our laws in this country, there are remedies to almost every issue. That it has been done for so long does not mean that it’s right,” Aikpokpo declared.

“Unfortunately, even when the court gives judgements, our government agencies do not respect them. That means we are gradually moving towards anarchy, because once people get justice in the court there will be no need for them to protest or carry arms.”

He alleged that oil-related cases are often delayed indefinitely in Nigerian courts due to corruption, forcing communities to seek justice abroad where processes are faster and fairer.

“Communities get justice abroad because the system there is not compromised, justice moves as smooth as possible, just like we saw the swift sentencing of Simon Ekpa in Finland. But here in Nigeria, we are a compromised people,” Aikpokpo said.