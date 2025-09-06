  • Saturday, 6th September, 2025

Ibinabo Fiberesima Brings Nollywood Epic, ‘Amanyanabo’ to Screen

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nollywood’s epic film “Amanyanabo: The Eagle King” is set for release in cinemas nationwide on Sept. 12, its producer said. This will be heralded by a premiere slated for September 7, promising a spectacle of the rich Niger Delta glam. The cinema release follows the global premiere in the United Kingdom on Aug. 29.

“Amanyanabo: The Eagle King” is a cinematic milestone, weaving a tale of honor, sacrifice, and cultural pride inspired by the real-life story of King Ibanichuka, the last sovereign ruler of Okrika in present-day Rivers State. Produced by veteran actress Ibinabo Fiberesima, the film marks her bold transition into cultural storytelling, driven by a passion to showcase the rich heritage of the Ijaw people.

The star-studded movie, directed by renowned filmmaker Fred Amata, features a seasoned cast, including Nkem Owoh, Monalisa Chinda, Columbus Irosanga, Uju Okoli, and Ibinabo Fiberesima herself.  Set in 1892 Niger Delta, “Amanyanabo: The Eagle King” chronicles the true-life story of King Ibanichuka, the last sovereign ruler of Okrika, as he faces colonial forces and internal betrayal.

The historical drama depicts an organised African city-state with thriving politics and challenging stereotypes of pre-colonial African governance and social systems. With its star power, historic narrative, and cultural depth, “Amanyanabo: The Eagle King” promises to be a cinematic milestone for Nollywood and a groundbreaking portrayal of African history on the big screen.

