DSS Files Terrorism Charges Against Ansaru Leaders Linked to Kuje Prison Break

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed terrorism charges against two senior commanders of Ansaru, a terror group reportedly linked to Al-Qaeda, over their alleged role in violent attacks across Nigeria.



The suspects are Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a Abbas/Mukhtar, who is described as the Emir of Ansaru, and his deputy, Mahmud Al-Nigeri, also known as Malam Mamuda. They were recently captured during security operations.



According to the DSS, the charges against them include leading a terrorist organisation, funding its activities, recruiting members, and planning violent operations nationwide.

The two men were alleged to be behind the July 2022 deadly attack on the Kuje Prison, where more than 600 inmates, including Boko Haram suspects, escaped.



Their arraignment is expected soon at the Federal High Court in Abuja. This comes three weeks after the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, announced their arrest.

Ribadu had said, “The first is Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a/Abbas/Mukhtar), the self-styled Emir of ANSARU. He is the coordinator of various terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria. He is also the mastermind of several high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies used to finance terrorism over the years.



“The second is Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda), Abu Bara’s proclaimed Chief of Staff and Deputy. He is the leader of the so-called “Mahmudawa” cell hiding out in and around the Kainji National Park, straddling Niger and Kwara States up to the Benin Republic.



“Mamuda trained in Libya between 2013 and 2015 under foreign jihadist instructors from Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, specialising in weapons handling and IED fabrication.”

The NSA said the two men had been on Nigeria’s most-wanted list for years, having jointly spearheaded multiple attacks on civilians, security forces, and critical infrastructure.