Wakanow, Akwaaba Partner for Tourism Exhibition in Lagos

Chinedu Eze

Wakanow, Africa’s foremost travel technology company, is set to partner with the 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market, scheduled to take place from September 14-16, 2025 at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Recognized as the largest travel exhibition in West Africa, Akwaaba attracts over 3,000 participants from across the continent, including tourism boards, airlines, travel companies, hoteliers, and key industry stakeholders.

The partnership underscores Wakanow’s continued commitment to driving seamless travel experiences and advancing the growth of tourism in Africa.

Wakanow, which was named Travel Company of the Year in West Africa at the Accra Weizo event in Ghana, has been at the forefront of innovative travel solutions since its founding in 2008.

As a Carlyle Group portfolio company, having secured significant investments over the years from global and African partners, Wakanow has expanded its footprint across multiple countries including Ghana, the UAE, Kenya, South Africa, the USA, and Canada, among others.

Through ground-breaking initiatives such as WakaPoints (its loyalty program), PaySmallSmall (a travel financing solution), and WakaEvents (an event ticketing platform), Wakanow continues to redefine convenience and value in travel.

Its services cut across flight bookings, hotel reservations, visa assistance, tour packages, and travel advisory, making it the trusted platform for travel enthusiasts across Africa and beyond.