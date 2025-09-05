Police Summon Ex-Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai, Others for Disturbance of Public Peace

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigeria Police, Kaduna State Command, yesterday summoned a former Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, alongside some key members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna, for among others, inciting disturbance of public peace.

A letter seen by THISDAY further listed alleged criminal conspiracy, mischief, and causing grievous hurt as some of the allegations preferred against the former Governor of Kaduna State.

The letter dated September 4, 2025, was signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Uzainu Abdullahi.

“This department is currently investigating the above-mentioned case involving the following members of your party. You are requested to come along with them to SCID to clarify allegations reported against them by the complainants on 8th September, 2025,” the letter summoning El-Rufai and six others stated.

Other persons listed alongside El-Rufa’i includes: Bashir Sa’idu; Jafaru Sani; Ubaidullah Mohammed, aka 30; Nasiru Maikano; Aminu Abita, and Ahmed Rufa’i Hussaini, aka Mikiya.

Recall that last Saturday, suspected thugs reportedly disrupted the inauguration of the transition committee members of a coalition of opposition parties under the ADC in Kaduna State.

The assailants, reportedly armed with cutlasses, clubs, and stones, attacked participants and vandalised properties, THISDAY learnt.

However, despite the incident, the inauguration continued under tense conditions, but not without the Kaduna State Police Command, blaming El-Rufai for the incident.

Since then, the Kaduna state government and El-Rufai have engaged in heated exchanges over the violence which rocked the meeting in Kaduna, accusing El-Rufai of plotting to destabilise the state through provocative actions and inflammatory statements, an allegation he denied.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Suleiman Shuaibu, the government said it would not fold its arms and watch El-Rufai plunge Kaduna back into violence, division, and insecurity.

“This Government will not fold its arms and allow a discredited former leader, who left the state in ruins, to ignite chaos and plunge the state into another era of ethno-religious tension, insecurity, and economic stagnation,” the Kaduna government statement noted.

But in the invitation letter, El-Rufai and the other ADC leaders, including the North West Chairman of the Party, Ja’afaru Sani, were invited by the police for questioning over the alleged aforementioned offences.

However, the ADC members insisted that they had not been served with the police invitation and have only read about it on social media.