Chad Cut Ghana’s Lead with Last-gasp Equaliser in N’Djamena

Chad netted an 89th-minute equaliser to grab a surprise 1-1 draw against Ghana in African qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

It had looked like the West Africans would be going six points clear at the top of Group I following Jordan Ayew’s first-half tap in.

But Celestin Ecua drove forward and unleashed a left-footed shot from the edge of the area which took a big deflection past Black Stars keeper Benjamin Asare to the delight of the home crowd in N’Djamena.

Ghana should arguable have put the game out of sight before then, with both Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo and Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus sending chances off target.

The Black Stars remain well placed to secure back-to-back appearances at the World Cup finals, with a three-point advantage at the top of Group I.

Yet that lead could be cut later on Thursday, with third-placed

Madagascar defeated host Central African Republic 2-0 to move to second on the table on 13 points while Mali’s Eagles crushed Comoros 3-0 last night.

Both Mali and Comoros are tied on 12 points each while Central Africa Republic on five points and Chad with just a point remain fifth and sixth respectively on the log.

Only the group winners are assured of a place at next year’s finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

RESULTS

Chad 1-1 Ghana

Angola 0-1 Libya

G’Bissau 1-1 S’Leone

Ma’gascar 2-0 CAR

Mauritius 0-2 C’Verde

São Tomé 2-3 E’Guinea

Algeria 3-1 Botswana

Cameroon 3-0 Eswatini

Mali 3-0 Comoros

Tunisia 3-0 Liberia

TODAY

Somalia v Guinea

S’Sudan v DR Congo

Kenya v Gambia

Namibia v Malawi

Benin v Zimbabwe

Congo v Tanzania

Djibouti v B’Faso

Lesotho v S’Africa

Uganda v Mo’bique

Egypt v Ethiopia

C’d’Ivoire v Burundi

Morocco v Niger

Senegal v Sudan