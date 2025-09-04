Us Mission in Nigeria Commends Akin Fadeyi Foundation

The United States Mission in Nigeria has commended the Akin Fadeyi Foundation-led anti corruption advocacy project called corruption not in my country.

This was contained in a tweet on the Mission’s X handle (formerly twitter).



The international agency gave a shout-out to the foundation’s ‘Corruption Not In My Country’ campaign for promoting transparency and accountability.

The convener of the project, Akin Fadeyi, in his response, expressed gratitude to the US Mission for its recognition.



He said: “All of us at the Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) are encouraged by this recognition. We have an irrevocable commitment to consolidate on our little wins, even as we redouble efforts aimed at more robust citizen engagements that galvanise the collective competences of our people against the prevailing paradigms of decadence. We shall continue to do this through innovative and relatable approaches. Our rise to this little “fame” is not without the untiring support of the MacArthur Foundation, led by Dr. Kole Shettima and his deputy, Amina A Salihu.



“We are not less grateful to the Nigerian Media, like the TVC, the Punch, Premium Times, the Cable federal government agencies for their partnerships and a host of others through whose support we have thrived. We are certain that our mentor from the MacArthur Foundation, Chicago office, Erin Sines is proud to share in this US Mission’s recognition of the work we do and in which she has been heavily invested.”