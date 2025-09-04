Improved Security Will Impact Positively on Cancer Control Efforts, Says Zainabu Bagudu

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has said that security agencies can play central role in the effort to advance national cancer control programme.



Speaking at an awareness lecture organised by National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) as part of its 2025 Health Week in Bwari, Abuja, Bagudu said effective security and policing are crucial to improved cancer outcomes as it will provide conducive atmosphere for carrying out sensitization on disease prevention.

Zainabu Bagudu told the security personnels during the Executive Intelligence Management Course 18 (EIMC 18)



The 10-month executive program convened about 80 participants from six African countries, including Nigeria and Rwanda, representing institutions such as the Department of State Services (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Immigration Service, Airport Authorities, State Governments, and Federal Ministries.



In her address, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu highlighted that cancer remains a global health crisis, causing nearly 10 million deaths annually.

She stressed on how health and security are interdependent, and that the role of security agencies is central to advancing national cancer control efforts.

Zainabu Bagudu emphasized that effective security and policing are crucial to improved cancer outcomes, outlining five priority areas to include; supporting dissemination of accurate information through security networks to counter myths and misconceptions about cancer, safeguarding medical supply chains to prevent diversion, pilferage, and vandalism of cancer medicines and vaccines.



Others priority areas according to her also include; protecting health workers, particularly in regions affected by insecurity, to ensure continuity of care, promoting accountability in health financing, ensuring that funds such as the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) are properly utilized and reinforcing health security as a component of national security, recognizing that population health underpins resilience and progress.

The former First Lady commended the NISS organizing committee, sponsors, and partners for their commitment to integrating cancer into the course, affirming that collaboration between the health and security sectors is essential to reducing the burden of cancer and strengthening Nigeria’s health system.