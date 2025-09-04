Consumers Groan as Ossiomo Power Plant Collapses 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Electricity consumers connected to the Ossiomo Power firm are lamenting losses due to four days of blackout from the power firm in Benin City.

Ossiomo Power Plant is a 95MW gas-fired power plant that provides electricity to many private individuals, entrepreneurs, including the Edo NUJ secretariat, state government buildings, streetlights, and some communities.

It is jointly owned by the Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology and Ossiomo Powers & Infrastructure outside the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

One of the consumers, who operates a car wash, said his business has slowed down. He said he used to wash over 20 cars daily but now no water to run his business as he cannot pump water

Another consumer, Don Osehobo, said he lost N16,000 daily since the blackout. “Nobody buys drinks that are not cold. It is terrible,” he said.

An official of Ossiomo Power, who pleaded anonymity, said engineers were working hard to restore power.

A spokesman for the power firm who gave his name simply as Francis, said he was currently on annual leave and could not speak on the issue.

Nevertheless, a source close to the power station attributed the inability of the company to provide light to customers to shortage of gas from Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) to power the station.