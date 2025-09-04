Benue, Plateau Killings: DSS Arraigns Nine Prime Suspects

•One pleads guilty to unlawful possession of firearms

•Files fresh charge against suspected gunrunner arrested with seven M16 rifles

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday arraigned nine individuals before a Federal High Court in Abuja over their alleged complicity in recent killings in Benue and Plateau states.



The nine, named as defendants in six separate charges, took turns to enter their pleas to the allegations raised against them, including unlawful possession and dealing in firearms, assisting in terrorism activities, among others.



Those arraigned were Terkende Ashuwa (46 years) and Amos Alede (44 years), named in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/448/2025; Haruna Adamu (26) and Muhammed Abdullahi (48) in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/449/2025; and Halima Haliru Usman (32) in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/450/2025.

Others were Timna Manjo (46) and Nanbol Tali (75 years) in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/451/2025; Danjuma Antu (62) in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/452/2025 and Silas Iduh Oloche, named in a six-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/453/2025.



Out of the nine, only Manjo pleaded guilty to two out of the four counts contained in the charge on which he was arraigned with Tali.

Manjo pleaded guilty to counts one and three on the charge sheet.



The counts, two of which Manjo pleaded guilty, were, “That you, Timnan Manjo of First Baptist Church, Mangu LGA, Plateau State and Nanbol Tali of Cocin LCC, Heipang, Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State, Adults, males, sometime between July and August, 2025, at Barkin Ladin LGA, Plateau State, without licence, did engage in buying and selling of two locally fabricated AK47 rifles at the rate of N3,000,000, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 9 of Firearms Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) of the same Act.



“That you, Timnan Manjo of First Baptist Church, Mangu LGA, Plateau State, adult, male, sometime in July, 2025, at Mangu LGA, Plateau State, without licence, did engage in buying of three long-range Revolver Rifles at the rate of N60,000 each, from one Chomo, for resell, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 9 of Firearms Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) of the same Act.



“Ashuwa of Ukpam village and Alede of Akawe Tokula Polytechnic (both of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State) are alleged, in a three-count charge, to have, in July, attended at Couch Bar, Daudu village, a meeting in connection with acts of terrorism.”



They were also said to “knowingly solicit or render support by receiving material assistance of locally-made guns and AK47 rifle from one Alhaji Uba for the commissioning of acts of terrorism to wit: causing destruction to private property resulting in an economic loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam age, Benue State.

“Adamu of Kasono village and Abdullahi of Jangar Gare village, both in Awe Local Government Area, Nasarawa State are, in a four-count charge, said to have, on June 13 “participated in a meeting alongside Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Azara Ahmlnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba and Pyeure Damina among others, which in your knowledge is concerned and connected to the commissioning of acts of terrorism and killings in Abinsi and Yelwata Villages, Guma LGA, Benue State.”



Adamu and Abdullahi were also accused of “knowingly concealing information about planned acts of terrorism and killings in Abinsi and Yelwata Villages, Guma LGA, Benue State between 13th and 14th June, 2025, which you know to be of material assistance in apprehending and preventing the commissioning of acts of terrorism, but failed to disclose the information to any law enforcement or security officer.”



Mrs. Umar of Unguwan Boka, Faskari LGA, Katsina State, was alleged, in a four-count charge, to have on July 7 at Barkin Ladi LGA and Jos North LGA of Plateau State, of attempting to render support for the commission of acts of terrorism by providing material assistance and transportation of 302 rounds of AK-47 rifle live ammunitions.



She was also said to have, on the same date, had in her possession 302 rounds of AK-47 rifle live ammunitions.



In a four-count charge, Manjo of First Baptist Church, Mangu LGA and Tali of Cocin LCC, Heipang, Barkin Ladi LGA, both of Plateau State, were said to have sometime in August 9 at Barkin Ladin LGA, Plateau State, had in their possession a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle without a license.



Manjo was, in count three, accused of engaging in the buying of three long-range revolver rifles at the rate of N60,000 each, from one Chomo, for resell.

He was also said to have engaged in buying of two locally-fabricated AK-47 rifles at the rate of N300,000 from one Vom, which he allegedly “resold to an unidentified Reverend at the rate 400,000.”



In a five-count charge, Antu of Jos North, Plateau State was alleged to have, “sometime on 27th June, 2025, along Kabong Primary School, Jos North LGA, Plateau State, without licence, did have in your possession three live rounds of 9mm ammunition, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(1) of Firearms Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) of the same Act.”



He is also alleged to have “sometime on 27th June, 2025, along Kabong Primary School, Jos North LGA, Plateau State, knowingly render material support for the commission of acts of terrorism in Plateau State, by transporting two locally fabricated pistols firearms capable of discharging 9mm ammunition calibre, three live rounds of 9mm ammunition and one five round of 8mm ammunition and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 13 (1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”



After the defendants pleaded to the charges, Justice Emeka Nwite ordered that they should be remanded in DSS custody and be granted access to their lawyers.

As it relates to the charges involving Ashuwa, Alede and Halima Umar, Nwite adjourned till October 2 for trial.

He adjourned the charge involving Adamu and Abdullahi to October 9 for the commencement of trial, while the charges involving Manjo, Tali, Antu and Oloche were adjourned till October 17 for trial.



Similarly, on Wednesday, DSS filed a fresh five-count charge against suspected gunrunner, allegedly arrested with seven M16 assault rifles – Huzaifa Ahamad Haruna (aka Huzaifa Dogo).



Some counts in the charge read, “That you, Huzaifa Ahamad Haruna (aka Huzaifa Dogo) of Dogo village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA), Plateau State, Adult, male, sometime on 30% August, 2025, at Barkin Ladi LGA and Mangu LGA of Plateau State, did knowingly render support for the commission of acts of terrorism by providing material assistance for and transportation of seven M-16 assault rifles with serial numbers:0700422; 24006914; 00513011; 07000135; 24007165; 07000417; and 07000822, as well as seven empty magazines in a green coloured Opel Vectra vehicle with Reg No: BSA-732-AE (Plateau), and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 13 (1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.



“That you, Huzaifa Ahamad Haruna of Dogo village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA), Plateau State, adult, male, sometime in March, 2025, at Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, did knowingly render support for the commission of acts of terrorism by providing material assistance for and transportation of five M-16 assault rifles from Dogo Village, Barkin Ladi LGA to one Wakili Julde in Wase LGA, Plateau State, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 13 (1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”