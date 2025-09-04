ASUP Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Unmet Demands in Polytechnics

Funmi Ogundare

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Zone C, yesterday, warned that it will have no option but to declare a nationwide strike if the federal and state governments fail to urgently address a series of unresolved issues affecting Nigeria’s polytechnic sector.

Speaking at a press conference held after an emergency meeting of the Zonal Executive Council at Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State, the Southwest Zonal Coordinator, Adekunle Nurudeen Masopa recalled that ASUP’s National Executive Council (NEC) had earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum on August 14, 2025, demanding immediate government action.

He outlined key issues including; unresolved documentation of Peculiar Academic Allowance (PAA), outsourcing of accreditation personnel by NBTE, and the non-payment of arrears of the 25 to 35 per cent consequential salary adjustment owed since 2023.

He also decried the non-release of the 2023 Needs Assessment Intervention Fund, the non-implementation of promotion arrears in state institutions, and the failure to domesticate the 2019 Federal Polytechnic Act across several states.

Other concerns include the lingering HND/B.Sc dichotomy despite a bill passed by the National Assembly, the government’s refusal to pay CONTISS 15 arrears owed for over a decade, and stalled renegotiation of the 2010 ASUP/FGN agreement.

The zonal coordinator equally condemned alleged interference in union activities, citing the case of Federal Polytechnic Nekede where security operatives were deployed against union members.

Masopa further expressed disappointment with the Oyo State government over its failure to conclude the appointment of principal officers at Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, four years after running the institution under acting leadership.

“Failure of Oyo State Government to announce the outcome of the selection process and appointment of the principal officers at Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa is highly disturbing.

“Our union hereby call on the state government to announce the appointment after four years of running the institution’s administration in acting capacity.

“Our welfare is being neglected, our institutions are underfunded, and critical reforms promised in the government’s roadmap remain ignored.

“If these issues are not addressed, our union will have no option but to withdraw the services of our members across public polytechnics and monotechnics in Nigeria,” Masopa stressed.

He lamented that in some states, polytechnic staff salaries have been funded through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) since 2023, a practice described as unfair and unsustainable.

According to him, workers have endured irregular payments, non-implementation of promotions since 2020, and the devaluation of salaries due to inflation.

He called on the federal, state governments, and all relevant education stakeholders to act swiftly to prevent a collapse of industrial peace in the polytechnic sector.