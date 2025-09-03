Origin Tech CEO: Agriculture Remains Key Economic Driver in Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Emma Okonji in Lagos

The Executive Chairman of Origin Tech Group Nigeria, Joseph Samuel, has admonished Nigerians to key into President Bola Tinubu’s vision of agricultural ‘revolution’ captured in his administration’s Greener Hope Agricultural Productivity Programme (GHAPP) as a catalyst for unlocking the nation’s economic potential.

Samuel reiterated this position while receiving members of the Governing Council of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, at the corporate headquarters of the Origin Tech Group in the continuation of talks around developing robust partnership between the university and Origin Tech Group.

“Agriculture is key to Nigeria’s growth potential in driving Nigeria’s economic development,” he said, maintaining that agriculture value-chain presents “an opportunity that can easily transform Nigeria’s economy into an engine room of prosperity.”

According to him, this can be done through partnerships, strategic investment, strong governance, and sustainable practices, explaining that as such the pivotal role of tertiary institutions such as OAU was very important.

“The 21st century has opened new vistas for economic growth, and with agriculture now in its ascendancy, commercial large-scale farming and its value-chain stand out as the most promising tool for economic enhancement,” Samuel said.

Describing large-scale agriculture as the sustainable use of innovation, mechanisation, irrigation, water resources amongst other components for growth of food systems, market re-organisation, job creation, and improved livelihoods, Samuel said that Nigeria was strategically positioned to benefit immensely.

“The Nigerian population continues to grow at nearly 3 per cent per annum with a projection of 378 million by 2050, and with nearly 70 per cent of its population under the age of 30 leading to increasing urbanisation and invariably an increase in food demand.

“Ensuring food security requires a value chain that connects rural and urban areas so that the expected high demand for food is achieved. Hence, the role of stakeholders including institutions like OAU generating ideas, producing skilled manpower and boosting capacity is crucial towards achieving this food challenge,” Samuel affirmed.

While responding, the Vice Chancellor, Bamire, commended Samuel and Origin Tech Group for the laudable and innovative focus that they are employing in solving societal challenges especially around food systems transformation.

He submitted that Nigerians should return to the farms as the panacea to solving its multifarious economic challenges.

Bamire showed enthusiasm in the various works and projects being embarked upon by the company and affirmed that partnering with an organisation such as the Origin Tech Group was valuable, given the abundant technical skills and access to resources.

Besides, he thanked the chairman and management of Origin Tech Nigeria for their willingness to enter into this partnership and expressed his commitment and team to ensure its success.