Nigerian Entrepreneur Gets $140,000 Grant to Advance Menstrual Dignity in Ghana

Omolabake Fasogbon

A Nigerian entrepreneur, Chika Nwaogu, has put the country in the spotlight after securing a $140,000 grant to tackle the menstrual stigma challenge that continues to limit girls’ opportunities.

UNICEF estimates that one in 10 girls in Sub-Saharan Africa misses school during menstruation, with long-term effects on education and opportunities.

The grantor, Chocolonely Foundation, expects Nwaogu to channel funds to scale up menstrual health education in Ghana’s Volta Region through her Social Enterprise, PadHer.

PadHer leverages innovative tools like comics, animations, and digital games to promote menstrual and sexual health education, making learning engaging and accessible while breaking down entrenched taboos.

The organisation will also partner Girls Club Ghana to achieve the grant’s objectives, extending outreach to thousands of schoolgirls through classroom programmes and distribution of reusable sanitary products.

In his remarks, Nwaogu stated that the grant marks a significant milestone in addressing menstrual challenges.

“Every girl we reach is a girl who doesn’t have to feel ashamed, skip school, or doubt her worth because of her period. Our mission is to ensure that no girl is left behind,” he stated.

Also, the Director of Operations and Partnerships at PadHer, Thelma Teetee Ahamba, described the gesture as a game-changer, noting that Nwaogu’s leadership is driving the initiative’s growing impact.

“With our comic-based curriculum and trusted local partners, we are set to provide dignity-preserving menstrual health education across schools in Ghana,” she said.

PadHer’s innovative approach has earned international recognition, including being listed on the EduEvidence Global EdTech Evidence List, and recognised as one of the world’s most impactful and scalable educational innovations.