‘Nigeria Stands at Defining Moment’

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The leadership of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) yesterday warned that the country currently stands at a defining moment, lamenting the decay in civic orientation.

This is just as it proposed five thematic campaigns towards moral rejuvenation and upgrading of sense of nationhood.

The proposition was made at a press conference on “Nationwide Campaign on Five Thematic Areas at the Oyo State headquarters of the agency in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the Director-General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, and the state Director of the agency, Mrs. Simiat Akande, the five areas of concentration include: national enlightenment on government policies, programmes and activities, flood mitigation and disaster preparedness and national security awareness.

The others are national value reorientation for students against extreme sign-out practices, and the Nigerian identity project and national symbols campaign.

The DG represented by the agency’s National Deputy Director, Administrations, Mr. Temitipe Adewumi, said it would be the beginning of a two-week nationwide civic engagement drive across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) as well as across all the 774 local government of the country.

He, however, noted that such civil exercise ought to continue after the period of launching.

He said: “This is not just another campaign – it is a coordinated national awakening that touches the very heart of our identity, safety, values and development.

“Nigeria stands at a defining moment. Our democracy thrives only when citizens are informed and actively engaged.

“Our communities are safer when citizens are alert and cooperative. Our youths flourish when guided by the right values.

“Our heritage endures when we uphold our symbols and identity. And our lives and livelihoods are preserved when we prepare ahead of natural disasters.”

On her part, the state Director, Mrs. Akande, in her welcome address at the event, solicited the support of the media industry to make the citizens aware of the five themes agenda.