Customs Service Board Approves Appointment of 4 DCGs, 12 ACGs, Promotes 3,312 Senior Officers

James Emejo in Abuja

Rising from its 63rd regular meeting, Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB), yesterday, approved the appointment of four Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) and 12 Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs).

The appointments were made to fill vacancies created by the recent retirement of some management members, while also strengthening equitable representation within the service’s leadership structure.

The customs board, chaired by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, also approved the promotion of 3,312 senior officers across various ranks from Comptroller of Customs (CC) to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC 11).

The development was contained in a statement issued by Assistant Comptroller of Customs/National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

Maiwada said the appointments were also in line with the availability of positions across the six geopolitical zones and in strict compliance with the Federal Character Policy of the government, as provided in Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

Additionally, the NCS management, during its 6th Management Meeting on August 29, approved the promotion of 202 junior officers from Assistant Inspector (AIC) to Customs Assistant I (CA1).

The promotions underscored the service’s commitment to merit-based career progression and recognition of outstanding performance, the statement said.

Furthermore, during the regular meeting and in line with the presidential directive on the National Single Window (NSW), the board acknowledged the sustained involvement of the Nigeria Customs Service in the project.

The service has seconded its World Customs Organisation (WCO)-accredited officers, supported the drafting of business process requirements, actively participated in vendor selection, and continues to provide ICT and risk management expertise.

Maiwada also stated that the board stressed that with integration support from Trade Modernisation Project Limited, NCS was supporting the initiative towards early completion, reaffirming its commitment to trade facilitation, efficiency, and global best practices.

Moreover, the board undertook a comprehensive review of the service’s revenue performance for the first half of the year. Between January 1 and June 30, the service recorded a total revenue collection of N3.68 trillion, representing a remarkable performance above expectation.

The figure surpassed the projected revenue for the period by N390.19 billion or 11.85.per cent, reflecting the service’s strengthened capacity in revenue mobilisation.

In practical terms, this signified that within six months, the NCS had already achieved 55.93 per cent of its annual revenue target, the statement added.

The board stated that the impressive outcome underscored the effectiveness of ongoing reforms, improved compliance by stakeholders, and enhanced deployment of technology in customs operations.

The newly appointed DCGs are AB Mohammed (North-West), GO Omale (North-Central), OC Orbih (South-South), D Nnadi (South-East). While the new ACGs include: MP Binga (North-East), CA Awo (South-East), and AB Shuaibu (North-Central).

Others are AT Abe (North-West), K Mohammed (North-West), B Mohammed (North-West), TM Daniyan (North-Central), B Oramalugo (South-East), OP Olaniyan (South-West), B Olomu (South-West), IK Oladeji (South-West), and CC Dim (South-East).

Updates on the service’s trade modernisation project were also presented, with notable achievements recorded in the second quarter of 2025 and into July.

The statement added, “Key milestones include wider deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) codenamed B’Odogwu, arrival of six scanners including an FS6000 model to boost non-intrusive inspection, procurement of Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) equipment, setup of the Centralised Image Analysis System (CIAS) at Customs Headquarters.

“Reinforcement of cybersecurity architecture, operationalisation of a multi-channel helpdesk, onboarding of additional stakeholders, and delivery of targeted capacity-building programmes.

“The board acknowledged that these developments further align Nigeria’s clearance processes with international best practices.

“In disciplinary matters, the Board considered cases presented during the session and approved the demotion of two officers to the next lower rank for various levels of misconduct, while also granting reinstatement to two officers after reviewing their cases.

“This action reflects the Board’s commitment to upholding accountability and fairness, in line with the service’s core values.”

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, on behalf of the NCSB, congratulated all newly appointed and promoted officers, while charging them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Adeniyi reaffirmed customs’ commitment to innovation, inclusivity, transparency, and excellence in service delivery, while appreciating the Minister of Finance for his continued support and guidance.