Closeup champions fearless connections with a fresh wave of digital creators

For generations, Closeup has been the trusted brand for fresh breath and confidence. Now, the brand is going further, positioning itself as a cultural ally for Nigeria’s youth; one that encourages, empowers, and supports them to express love, show confidence, and connect without fear or judgment through its new Closer is Better campaign.

Closer is Better is built on a simple belief: fresh breath is freedom. It’s not just about feeling confident; it’s about giving young Nigerians the courage to love louder, speak boldly, and get closer without hesitation. The campaign aims to spark conversations around self-expression, connection, and closeness, reframing Closeup not only as a toothpaste brand but as a cultural companion that helps young people live fully and fearlessly.

To bring this vision to life, Closeup hosted a vibrant Influencer Briefing Session on Thursday, 21 August 2025, at the Balmoral Event Centre, Oregun-Ikeja, Lagos State. Far from a typical campaign launch, the room buzzed with energy and conversation as the influencers were introduced as partners in spreading the message that closeness, confidence, and self-expression go hand in hand. One of the major highlights of the evening was the Creators’ Pods—five dedicated sections set up across the hall, designed with unique themes—ranging from intimate settings (for the couples) to fun, lighthearted sets, props, and tools to spark creativity and support content creation.

The day also featured interactive demo sessions that brought the Closeup promise to life in real time. Guests experienced firsthand how the toothpaste keeps breath fresh and confidence intact, no matter what was eaten, showing that with Closeup, you can enjoy your meals freely while staying fresh, bold, and ready to get closer.

Speaking at the session, Twumasi Elvis, Marketing Manager, Closeup remarked, “This campaign goes beyond traditional marketing; it’s rooted in deep consumer insight. Young Nigerians today are not only seeking products, they are seeking brands that reflect their values of self-expression, confidence, and connection. Closer Is Better was designed to meet that need by creating a community where they can show up as their authentic selves without fear or judgment. With the support of our influencers who resonate with their daily realities, we are building a community where young people feel seen, supported, and inspired to connect. Confidence attracts, connection sustains, and ultimately, being closer in every meaningful way is what strengthens relationships.”

The campaign leverages a diverse group of influencers and creators who resonate with Nigeria’s youth culture, each bringing a unique voice and perspective to what it means to get closer and express oneself freely. The influencers’ lineup includes: Crispdal, Purple Speedy, Ocean Vibes(Couple shared account), Shank comics, Asherkine, DJ Abba, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Folagade Banks, Gilmore, Taaooma, Tobe szn, Hauwa, Sheggz, Bella, Najib Yusuf Saleh, Victoria Uvo, Chimezie Imo, Eric Okafor, Simi Sanya, Femi Dapson, Real Judy, Osevagimedee, Bigdave gram, Julie Adaugo, Mayor Frosh, Emeneks, Harmoihie, Nana, Feeiziey, Rukkaya, Seunayo, Iremide Adeoye, Goodgirl LA, Kem Apia and Pamela. They will share relatable stories, fun content, and authentic moments that show closeness does not have to be intimidating. Using real-life examples, and playful challenges, they will offer tips on expressing confidence and connecting without second-guessing.

With Closeup as their ally, young Nigerians can confidently navigate their relationships, friendships, and everyday interactions because closer is always better.