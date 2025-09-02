Real Warri Pikin (RWP) storms Maryland, US with signature show ‘Apologetically Me’

In a powerful testament to the global appeal of Nigerian comedy, renowned entertainer Real Warri Pikin (née Anita Asuoha) has successfully expanded her comedy empire onto the international circuit. Her acclaimed show, “Apologetically Me,” achieved a significant milestone on August 30, 2025, with a sold-out performance at the Grand Occasions Laurel in Maryland, USA, cementing her status as a cross-continental comedy force.

The Maryland event, which drew a vibrant and diverse audience, was more than just a night of laughter; it represented the culmination of a strategic and ambitious global rollout. The show’s success on American soil was bolstered by support from a roster of top-tier diaspora and American brands, including Finserve, Jollof Etcetera, AfroJamz network, Buchymix, 1Luv foods, and Axiom Consults, signaling strong commercial confidence in her brand.

The Maryland show is not an isolated event but the latest victory in a calculated international expansion. The “Apologetically Me” tour has methodically built its global presence, having previously captivated audiences in Warri, Abuja (on two occasions), Ghana, and the United Kingdom. This trajectory mirrors the growing influence of African comedians who are translating massive online followings into successful international touring careers.

This stateside success comes just over a year after a massive home-turf event that demonstrated her drawing power. On July 28, 2024, Real Warri Pikin’s production company, RWP Entertainment, packed the prestigious This Day Dome in Abuja for the fifth edition of her show. That evening, a crowd of 3,000 witnessed a hallmark of the “Apologetically Me” experience: a seamless blend of sharp comedy and premium music.

The Abuja event featured stellar performances from comedians like Funny Timo, MC Royal, and Zigabella, with Real Warri Pikin herself delivering a standout set of her signature candid storytelling and humor. The line-up was further amplified by electrifying musical performances from Nigerian hitmakers Peruzzi and Reekado Banks.

The consistent success of both the domestic and international editions underscores a clear strategic vision. Following the Abuja event last year, RWP Entertainment announced plans to take the “Unapologetically Me” experience global, specifically naming the UK, US, and Canada as target markets. The sold-out Maryland show confirms that this vision is being decisively executed.

Real Warri Pikin’s journey—from sharing relatable humorous skits on social media to headlining sold-out arenas at home and now commanding stages abroad—exemplifies a new paradigm for African entertainers. She has successfully leveraged digital fame to build a live entertainment franchise that resonates deeply with both continental and diaspora audiences.

With the momentum from this most recent American triumph, the industry and fans alike are watching closely, anticipating the next city on the map to experience the unique, “apologetic” brand of comedy from Nigeria’s beloved Warri Pikin.