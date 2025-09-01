  • Monday, 1st September, 2025

FG  New Tax Reforms, Law will Benefit States, LGA's

Nigeria | 1 hour ago




Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja
The Executive Chairman of Kogi State Internal Revenue  Service KGIRS, Suleiman Enehe  has lauded federal government over  the new tax reforms and  Nigeria Revenue Tax Law, stressing that it will be beneficial to both States and local government across the country..

Enehe made this commendation while speaking at the Stewardship Forum organised by the Correspondents  Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists in Lokoja  at the weekend.

He explained that it is not only  applicable to the states and local government areas that will be beneficiaries, but also the tax payers who will get a lot of relives form the proposed new tax administration in Nigeria.

The Kogi Revenue boss pointed out that the new Nigeria Revenue Tax law is aimed at reducing the incidence of  double taxation that has characterised by indiscriminate levies across the federation.

Enehe noted that the new law will empower both states and local governments to boost their revenue generation drive.

On the improvement on tax generation in the country, he stated that not until the states revenue tax are  autonomous , it will be very  difficult to meet the  target.

He stressed that only states have been granted revenue tax administration  out of the 19 northern states and gave the duo edge  above other in revenue drive.

According him, Kogi State drive has geometrically  improved lower to higher adding that Kogi has hit average of N3 billion  on monthly basis .
He was optimistic  that by the time new Nigeria Revenue Tax law comes into by January  2026  when more collectibles would have released, Kogi will move to over a billion Naira on average monthly.

Enehe posited that KGIRS is not relenting in its efforts to combat illegal tax collectors who seemingly forcing  double taxation on the tax payers in the state.

