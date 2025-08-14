Lokpobiri, Komolafe, Ojulari to Brainstorm on Nigeria’s Energy Future at NAPE’s 50th Anniversary

Peter Uzoho





Key leaders and stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry will gather in Lagos today to chat ways of pioneering the future of energy in the country and across Africa as the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Among the high-profile stakeholders expected to set the tone for discussion at the event are the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr. Bayo Ojulari.

At the event with the theme: “NAPE @50: Pioneering the Future of Energy in Africa”, participants would recognise and celebrate a legacy of excellence and impact by the association as some of its policy recommendations have helped in shaping and transforming the oil and gas sector in Nigeria and Africa, such as the Frontier Exploration and the African Energy Bank (AEB).

Speaking at a press conference heralding the anniversary celebration, President of NAPE, Mr. Johnbosco Uche, recalled how a group of visionary Nigerian geoscientists came together 50 years ago to build an institution dedicated to excellence, professionalism, and national development.

“Today, that vision lives on through NAPE, the largest professional petroleum geoscience association in Africa and a beacon of technical leadership in Nigeria’s energy sector,” Uche said.

Reminiscing the association’s legacy of excellence and impact, he said over the past five decades, NAPE has been at the forefront of shaping Nigeria’s energy story, and contributed significantly to the development of the oil and gas industry through a number of ways.

According to him, in the area of advocacy and policy influence, NAPE has remained a respected voice in national energy discourse, actively engaging with policymakers, regulatory agencies, and government stakeholders to promote sound exploration and field development policies, regulatory reforms, and investment-friendly frameworks that sustain the energy industry.

He said the association’s impact was also felt in the area of industry-academia collaboration.

He explained that through strategic partnerships with Nigerian universities and research institutions, NAPE has bridged the gap between theory and practice, ensuring that emerging geoscientists are equipped with industry-relevant skills.

Uche said, “Through our University Assistance Program (UAP), NAPE continues to provide equipment, computers, software licenses, books, capacity-building workshops, and mentorship to over 60 geoscience departments across Nigerian universities, helping to nurture the next generation of energy professionals.

“Professional Development and Capacity Building: NAPE has consistently invested in its members, organising annual conferences, technical workshops, field trips, and specialised training to maintain a world-class standard of geoscience practice in Nigeria.

“Pioneering the Energy Transition and Frontier Exploration: NAPE has led conversations around energy transition, intentional gas development, and frontier basin exploration, helping to define a balanced framework for Nigeria’s energy future, while remaining committed to sustainable development.”

He assured that NAPE’s Golden Jubilee celebration would not only honour the legacy of the past 50 years, but would also lay the foundation for the next 50 years.

The NAPE president added that the theme of the anniversary reflects the association’s renewed commitment to innovation, inclusiveness, and national relevance.

According to him, the event would feature message from the Minister of Petroleum Resources; Keynote addresses by top industry leaders and government regulators, including the GCEO of NNPC Limited and the CCE of NUPRC.