NPFL Mourns Shooting Stars Assistant Coach Olowokere

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) commiserates with Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) following the death of one of their assistant coaches, Akin Olowokere on Monday.

Olowokere passed on after he slumped on the pitch in the course of his duty on Monday morning during a training session at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode.

NPFL Chairman, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, is saddened by the death of the coach and extends his condolences to Shooting Stars and family of the deceased.

“It is sad to hear of the death of one of the coaches who have made his mark in the game and has just resumed his role at Shooting Stars.

“He was passionate about football and the NPFL and that is why he was part of the Shooting Stars project. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and Shooting Stars,” the NPFL chairman said.