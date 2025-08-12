K1 de Ultimate: NCAA Seeks Criminal Prosecution Over Airport Incident

Nigeria’s aviation authorities have taken unprecedented action against music icon, K1 de Ultimate, following a disruptive incident while trying to board a Valuejet flight last week. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has escalated its response to the high-profile altercation involving Fuji music icon, Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe aka King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1 de Ultimate and KWAM 1.

In an unprecedented move, the regulatory body has formally requested the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police, to initiate a criminal investigation into the musician’s alleged misconduct while trying to board a Valuejet flight on August 5, 2025.

The incident, which occurred on Flight VK201, reportedly involved actions by the veteran artiste that violated critical aviation safety protocols. While specific details remain undisclosed pending investigation, insider accounts suggest the altercation disrupted standard operational procedures, prompting immediate intervention from flight crew and airport security. The NCAA has classified the matter as a potential breach of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023.

In a sternly worded letter to law enforcement agencies, the NCAA emphasised its zero-tolerance stance towards behaviour that compromises flight safety. “No individual, regardless of social standing, is exempt from aviation laws”, stated the NCAA’s spokesperson, referencing potential penalties ranging from heavy fines to imprisonment under Sections 40 and 41 of the Nig. CARs for endangering aircraft operations.

Adding fuel to the controversy, NCAA Director General, Captain Chris Najomo has issued an advisory to all domestic airlines, urging K1 de Ultimate’s temporary placement on a “No-Fly List” pending investigation outcomes. This measure, modelled after global aviation security protocols, would mark the first time Nigeria’s entertainment industry has faced such severe travel restrictions over an onboard incident.

Valuejet Airways has yet to release an official statement, but aviation analysts confirm the airline is cooperating fully with investigators. Industry sources reveal that cockpit crew filed an “unruly passenger” report, a rare designation typically reserved for extreme cases of misconduct. The incident has reignited debates about celebrity privilege and accountability, with social media divided between fans defending the musician, and aviation professionals stressing the non-negotiable nature of in-flight safety.

Legal experts warn that should prosecutors pursue charges, K1 could face penalties under both aviation laws and broader criminal statutes. “The NCAA’s petition signals intent to treat this as a test case for passenger discipline”, noted aviation Lawyer, Bimpe Olateru-Olagbegi. “Conviction might set a precedent, for stricter enforcement across Nigerian air travel.”

As tensions escalate, the NCAA has pledged weekly updates on the investigation, which is being treated as a priority by the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

In a related development, K1 de Ultimate, has tendered a public apology over the airport drama that made headlines earlier this week.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, saw the singer locked in a row with Valuejet officials. The airline had claimed that he was caught with alcohol in a flask, a claim K1 insists is false.

In a personally signed statement, the veteran performer described the episode as “unfortunate,” stressing that his flask contained nothing but water. According to him, he suffers from chronic dehydration, and, on his doctor’s advice, always keeps water handy.