Otu Returns from Diaspora Engagements, Say C’River’s on The Rise

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has declared that the state is on an upward trajectory following weeks of strategic engagements with Cross Riverians in the Diaspora.

Speaking to journalists at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, upon his return at the weekend from the convention of ‘Cross River Indigenes In Diaspora (CRID)’ in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Otu said the meetings with the diaspora community were aimed at strengthening the synergy between citizens at home and those abroad in line with the demands of a globalised world.

“I first had to meet with our people in the US; we had a good interface, and they are very happy with what is going on at home.

After that, I moved to the United Kingdom to meet with our Diasporas there. We shared ideas and prospects. Cross River State is on the proper track, and there is no stopping it,” he said.

The governor said that his administration was focused on consolidating the “building blocks” of development before politics takes centre stage.

Otu said that the state has already recorded gains in GDP growth, job creation, and improvements across key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

“Every sector you look at, we have added value,” the governor said, adding that the next quarter of the year would bring even greater improvements as opportunities are maximised.

On receiving the prestigious Mayor of Birmingham’s Award during his trip, Otu said the honour was for all Cross Riverians, reflecting the respect the state now commands internationally. “It adds to the building blocks of where we are taking the state,” he said.

Also speaking, the state First Lady, Mrs. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, said her engagements with women in the diaspora had rekindled hopes for increased collaboration in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and youth empowerment.

“There’s hope that our people abroad will come home more frequently to synergize, mentor, and support initiatives like girl-child education and improved health facilities,” she said.

The first lady said that many diaspora women were eager to return home, encouraged by the state’s improved security and governance, and had already scheduled a December homecoming.

“I can’t wait to see December; it is going to be wow,” she enthused.

Otu’s trip is expected to open fresh channels for investment, cultural exchange, and social development, as the state continues its drive to integrate home-based and Diaspora resources for inclusive growth.