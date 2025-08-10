SCOFEX Signals Importance of Tools, Resources in Nigeria’s Learning Environment 

The inaugural edition of the School & Office Expo (SCOFEX) held in May 2025 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, signaled a growing recognition of the importance of creative tools and educational resources in Nigeria’s evolving learning environment.

The three-day event brought together international stationery brands, educational technology firms, school suppliers and policy stakeholders, offering a first-of-its-kind platform to explore the future of education and school infrastructure in the country.

Among those attending was Stephen Nzurum, CEO of SFi Africa Brands, a key distributor of educational materials and creative tools, including products from Crayola, across West Africa. “SCOFEX opened the door to conversations we’ve long needed in Nigeria — about the role creativity plays in academic and emotional development,” Nzurum said in an interview.

“Events like this give us the chance to connect brands with the people shaping the future of education.”

Global research continues to highlight the link between creativity and essential life skills. A Crayola study cited at the event showed that 92% of children aged 6–12 believe creativity boosts their confidence, while many others associate creative activities with happiness, pride and problem-solving.

For Nzurum, whose company manages the logistics and market access for Crayola’s art kits and school supplies in Nigeria, such data underlines the urgent need to equip classrooms with tools that go beyond traditional learning.

“SCOFEX was more than a trade show — it was a call to action,” Nzurum noted. “If we want to prepare students for the future, we need to start thinking beyond textbooks. Art, music, and creative expression must become core parts of our learning model.”

The event, which drew participation from educators, procurement officers, and government agencies, is being described as a catalyst for change in Nigeria’s school supply landscape. Observers say it could help encourage broader adoption of learning tools that foster both academic achievement and holistic development.

As Nigeria continues to invest in its education sector, stakeholders like Nzurum believe that creating space for creativity in schools — supported by access to high-quality tools — will be key to nurturing the next generation of innovators, artists and critical thinkers.