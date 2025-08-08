  • Friday, 8th August, 2025

Tinubu Nominates Abdullahi Ramat As Chairman/CEO of NERC

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

•Names two others as commissioners subject to Senate approval

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Ramat, 39, is an electrical engineer and administrator, with a PhD in Strategic Management, among other qualifications.

The President, according to a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also nominated two commissioners for the NERC.

They are Mr Abubakar Yusuf, Commissioner of Consumer Affairs and Dr Fouad Olayinka Animashun, Commissioner of Finance and Management Services.

All nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

However, to avoid a leadership vacuum in the critical regulatory agency, the President directed Ramat to assume office in acting capacity pending his screening by the Senate, as stipulated by the law.

President Tinubu urged the new appointees to use their knowledge and experience to discharge their functions and work assiduously to advance the administration’s power sector vision.

