Providus Bank, Polaris Bank Join Sponsors of QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit

Providus Bank and Polaris Bank have been announced as additional sponsors of the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit.

They join Nigeria LNG (NLNG), Shell and others in supporting the landmark event.

Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, publishers of the online newspaper QEDNG, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday. The company described the sponsorship as a strong show of belief in Nigeria’s creative sector.

Speaking on the addition of the two banks, Olumide Iyanda, chief executive officer of Mighty Media Plus Network Limited and convener of the summit, said Providus Bank has consistently demonstrated its commitment to creativity.

“Providus Bank’s support is a demonstration of its strong commitment to promoting the creative industry,” Iyanda said. “Through its partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria on the N5billion Creative Fund, the bank has supported filmmakers and other creatives.”

Iyanda explained that the Creative Fund was created to address the challenges of traditional bank financing by offering a more flexible and accessible model. The goal, he said, is to make funding easier for creators while ensuring accountability and long-term impact.

“By joining us as a sponsor, Providus Bank is reaffirming that creativity is not just an art; it is a serious business that can grow jobs, drive innovation and shape our economy,” he added.

Providus Bank is also known for promoting creativity, culture and community through events such as the World Poetry Day celebration and The Hive.

On Polaris Bank, Iyanda commended its N1.5 billion Creative Sector Fund launched in partnership with Woodhall Capital, the Lagos State Government and the United Kingdom. The initiative is designed to give entrepreneurs in fashion, film, music, and digital content better access to structured financing.

“Polaris Bank’s work in this space is a perfect fit for what we are doing,” Iyanda said. “They are investing in people who have the ideas, the talent and the drive to tell authentic stories, build strong brands and export Nigerian culture to the world.”

He also praised the bank’s Creative Currency Podcast. “The podcast is a smart move. It connects creatives with those who can fund, guide, and open doors for them. That is exactly the kind of bridge we want this summit to build.”

NLNG and Shell are also backing the summit. Iyanda noted that NLNG is celebrated for its prestigious prizes in literature, science and literary criticism, each rewarding excellence and innovation. Shell’s contribution reflects its commitment to education and community-focused development.

The QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit will hold on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos. The event will start at 10:00 a.m.

With the theme “Financing as Catalyst for a Thriving Creative Economy”, the summit will gather creatives, investors, policymakers and business leaders. Discussions will focus on practical solutions to the funding challenges facing Nigeria’s creative industries.