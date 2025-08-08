H1: United Capital Grows Revenue by 57% to N23.76bn

Kayode Tokede

United Capital Plc, has once again demonstrated its market leadership with the release of its unaudited financial results for half year (H1) ended June 30, 2025, showing remarkable growth across key financial indicators.

The leading Pan-African investment bank and financial services group, reported N23.76billion revenue in H1 2025, about 57 per cent year-on-year growth from N15.15 billion reported in H1 2024.

The group declared a Profit Before Tax of N13.79 billion in H1 2025, about 52 per cent incerase over N9.06 billion reported in H1 2024, while Profit After Tax reached N11.89 billion, marking a 54per cent year-on-year increase from N7.74 billion declared in H1 2024.

Shareholders’ Funds also closed June 2025 at N166.91 billion, a growth of 25 per cent from N133.50 billion reported in 2024 financial year to reinforce investor confidence in the Group’s long-term outlook.

Following this solid performance, United Capital has declared an interim dividend of N5.4 billion (0.30 per 50 kobo ordinary share).

This half-year result builds on a consistent five-year growth streak from the Group.

Since H1 2020, United Capital’s profitability has surged by over 522per cent, rising from N1.91billion in H1 2020 to N11.89 billion in H1 2025, while revenue has also grown significantly from 4.45 billion to N23.76 billion.

This performance demonstrates United Capita’s resilience and ability to deliver value year after year, despite shifting economic conditions.

During the Group’s Investor Call held yesterday in Lagos, Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade commented on this performance said, “We are pleased to report that we ended the first half of the year on a strong and positive note.

“Once again, we have continued our track record of excellence and strong financial performance, which reflects the strength of our diversified business model. Last year, we made history by declaring our first-ever interim dividend, alongside a 2-for-1 bonus issue, which was met with great enthusiasm by our shareholders.

“This year, we continue to honour our commitment by declaring another interim dividend of N5.4 billion, reinforcing our dedication to delivering sustainable returns and enhancing shareholder value.”

Looking ahead, United Capital remains focused on driving retail expansion and deepening its presence across the African continent. Following its recent expansion into Francophone West Africa, the Group continues to execute its Pan-African strategy with precision.

With a strong foundation and a clear strategic direction, the Group is well-positioned to finish the year even stronger and continue delivering value to shareholders, clients, and communities across Africa.