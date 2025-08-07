Sophos to Drive Partners’ Growth, Market Advantage

Sophos, a global leader in innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has launched a new Sophos Partner Programme, unlocking multiple opportunities for partners to accelerate growth, deliver industry-leading cybersecurity solutions in an increasingly competitive market.

The new programme brings together Sophos’ and Secureworks’ global partners into one integrated, high-performance ecosystem and builds on Sophos’ award-winning programme that is trusted by more than 25,000 partners globally.

Senior Vice President of Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development, Chris Bell, said “The new Sophos Partner Programme is designed to reflect the way partners want to build and scale their business today. It offers a flexible and profitable path to growth, whether partners are expanding their managed services, launching cybersecurity advisory offerings or scaling existing practices.”

The launch marks a significant expansion in the services and support available to partners. By combining the strengths of Sophos and Secureworks, the new programme makes it easier for partners to deliver next-generation security outcomes faster, more profitably and at scale.

President and CEO at Trebron IT and Cybersecurity, Dave Peck, one of Sophos partners, said: “Sophos’ acquisition of Secureworks and the ability to sell across both legacy portfolios is a significant opportunity for our business. We’re excited to be able to offer next-generation SIEM through a partner we trust. This will enable us to differentiate and win more deals on day one, especially with healthcare and manufacturing customers.”