UACN Reports 33% Surge in Revenue to N110.4bn in H1

UAC of Nigeria Plc has announced N110.4 billion revenue for thehalf year ended June 30, 2025, about 33 per cent increase over N83.25 billion in2024 to reaffirm its long-term growth strategy.

During an investor call held in August, the group emphasised the hard work and contributions of employees that contributed to the results.

The company stated that the 33 per cent growth in revenue reflects robust consumer demand and sustained commercial momentum across key operating segments.

Gross profit also increased significantly by 51per cent, supported by effective pricing strategies and enhanced cost management, leading to over 300 basis points of margin expansion.

These improvements translated into a 91 per cent surge in underlying profit compared to the same period last year, underscoring the company’s operational leverage and disciplined execution which were supported by an improving macroeconomic environment.

While reported profit after tax (PAT) indicated a 22.9 per cent year-on-year decline, UAC clarified during the investor call that this decline was not the result of a downturn in operational performance but rather the absence of a one-off N9.4 billion foreign exchange gain recorded in H1 2024.

Excluding this non-recurring item, the group’s underlying profit before tax (PBT) grew by 91 per cent, offering a clearer view of the company’s earnings quality and business fundamentals.

Commenting on the group’s performance and outlook, Group Managing Director, Fola Aiyesimoju in a statement stated: “UAC maintained strong business momentum, driven by gross margin expansion, operational efficiency, and improved contributions from associate companies. Looking ahead, we will continue to execute our growth and value creation strategy with discipline and a long-term focus.”

Segment-level performance reflected strong growth across key business units. The Packaged Food and Beverages segment grew by 43 per cent year-on-year, led by strong momentum in snacks and dairy, supported by wider distribution. The Animal Feeds segment posted a 24 per cent increase in revenue, while the Paints segment expanded by 29 per cent, boosted by retail network growth, including the addition of 51 new points of presence nationwide.

As part of its broader growth strategy, UAC continues to explore selective mergers and acquisitions that align with its deep market knowledge and operational expertise.

Speaking on the significance of the acquisition and expressing appreciation for the trust placed in Aiyesimoju explained that: “This marks a pivotal milestone for our Group. We are honoured by the confidence The Coca-Cola Company has placed in us to steward a business as iconic as CHI Limited. We also acknowledge the exceptional work of CHI’s management and staff, whose innovation, discipline, and brand-building excellence have shaped CHI into a household name. The wonderful brands in the CHI family are a perfect complement to UAC’s existing portfolio and create meaningful opportunities to expand our reach and impact in the Nigerian market.” “Working closely with The Coca-Cola Company on this transaction gave us a valuable glimpse into what world-class looks like, a standard we continue to aspire to at UAC. We look forward to building on this strong foundation,” Aiyesimoju