Home-based Eagles Falter in CHAN 2025 Opener Against Senegal

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Home-based Eagles faltered 1-0 in their opening game of the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group D Clash with Cup holders Senegal in Zanzibar last night.

The winner was Senegal’s only shot at goal. It came through in the 75th minute following a swift Teranga Lions counter-attack. Substitute Moctar Koïté darted down the right flank and delivered a pinpoint pass into the box, where Christian Gomis arrived unmarked to calmly slot home with his left foot beyond the reach of Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Lawal Mustapha.

It was also Eric Chelle’s first defeat eight games in charge of Nigeria’s senior men’s teams.

The high-octane encounter in the Indian Ocean Island lived up to its billing, with both teams matched strength-for-strength and pace-for-pace for large swathes of the game at the Amaan Stadium.

Senegal, winners of the 2022 edition in Algeria, started with composure but had to navigate Nigeria’s early aggression.

The Home-based Eagles, returning to the CHAN finals for the first time since 2018, looked to press high and control midfield through Nduka Junior and Raymond Tochukwu, both of whom picked up early bookings as tackles flew in.

Despite a tense first half filled with heavy challenges and limited goalmouth action, both sides hinted at their attacking intent.

Goalkeeper Mustapha read quite well a good cross from the left in the 21st minute, and in the 33rd minute, the Lions came close again from a free kick on the right.

Despite dominating possession, and throwing bodies manfully during attrition, the Eagles came just short of carving out clear opportunities, as the West African rivals defended with resolution.

Leonard Ngenge and Captain Nduka worked hard at the rear, just as Tochukwu Michael and Olamilekan Adedayo in the midfield, but Senegal threw several men at every Nigerian onslaught and denied the Eagles clear sight of goal.

With a minute left, the Cup-holders could have added another goal with a flowing team move, but Ngenge and Nduka were on hand to clear their lines.

Defeat means the Eagles occupy the bottom of Group D without a point, following the earlier 1-1 draw between Congo and Sudan which meant the two teams shared the spoils.

Next up for Nigeria is their second match of the group phase, against Sudan, also at the Amaan Stadium, on Tuesday next week.