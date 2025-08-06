BMP Initiative Empowers Nigerian Youths, Drives Economic Growth Through Mega Trade Fair

In a determined effort to bridge the unemployment gap and stimulate entrepreneurship among young Nigerians, the Business Meets Purpose (BMP) initiative has emerged as a powerful platform dedicated to empowering youths, undergraduates, and small-scale business owners across the country.

Founded by Ayodeji Awosika, BMP is rooted in the mission to not only foster entrepreneurship but also ignite hope among Nigerian youths exploring opportunities abroad. Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Awosika stated, “Our goal is to show Nigerian youths and undergraduates that there are green opportunities here at home. There is milk and honey in Nigeria if you’re willing to see it and work for it.”

Since its inception in 2020, BMP has made significant strides, with over 10,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) having benefited from the platform. Through its flagship event the BMP Mega Trade Fair the initiative has helped participating businesses achieve seven-figure sales, providing them with visibility, networking opportunities, and access to seasoned mentors.

The Mega Trade Fair brings together aspiring young entrepreneurs and connects them directly with experienced business coaches, industry leaders, and potential partners. This strategic networking framework, according to BMP, is designed to unlock doors that traditional channels often cannot, reinforcing the local mantra: “In Nigeria, your network is your net worth.”

By providing a space where Nigerian youths, undergraduates, and SMEs can launch products, secure funding, and access strategic collaborations, BMP is playing a key role in building a competitive and dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The urgency of this work is underscored by Nigeria’s growing unemployment and underemployment crises. With the economy unable to generate jobs fast enough to keep pace with the expanding youth population, initiatives like BMP are stepping in to create alternative paths to prosperity.

In a call for greater involvement, BMP is inviting corporate sponsors to support the next edition of the Mega Trade Fair. Such partnerships whether through financial contributions or in-kind services will help expand the reach and impact of the initiative, reducing event costs and increasing access for more aspiring entrepreneurs.

As the nation looks to the future, initiatives like BMP demonstrate that with the right support, young Nigerians can not only survive but thrive right here at home.