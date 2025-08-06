  • Wednesday, 6th August, 2025

Benue Assembly Asks Gov Alia to Sack SUBEB Chairman

Nigeria | 23 seconds ago

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has passed a resolution, calling on the  Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, to suspend the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Dr. Grace Adagba for a period of six months.

The house also directed the Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Denen Aondoakaa to stop releasing funds to the board.

Mover of the motion, Hon. Bemdoo Ipusu, informed the house that the chairman had refused to honour the ad hoc committee constituted by the  house to investigate her illegal activities at the board.

Hon. Ipusu stated that the SUBEB chairman has written to the House, claiming it has no right to investigate contracts from the board, and accused the chairman of deliberately obstructing the House from exercising its constitutional oversight mandate.

Contributing, members expressed strong displeasure over the SUBEB chairman’s behavior and urged the House to recommend her immediate suspension.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.