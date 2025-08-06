Benue Assembly Asks Gov Alia to Sack SUBEB Chairman

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has passed a resolution, calling on the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, to suspend the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Dr. Grace Adagba for a period of six months.

The house also directed the Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Denen Aondoakaa to stop releasing funds to the board.

Mover of the motion, Hon. Bemdoo Ipusu, informed the house that the chairman had refused to honour the ad hoc committee constituted by the house to investigate her illegal activities at the board.

Hon. Ipusu stated that the SUBEB chairman has written to the House, claiming it has no right to investigate contracts from the board, and accused the chairman of deliberately obstructing the House from exercising its constitutional oversight mandate.

Contributing, members expressed strong displeasure over the SUBEB chairman’s behavior and urged the House to recommend her immediate suspension.