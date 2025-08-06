  • Wednesday, 6th August, 2025

ADC State Chairmen Reject David Mark, Atiku, Aregbesola, Other Coalition Leaders

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

ChuksOkocha in Abuja

Crisis appears to be brewing within the coalition party as a group, an umbrella body of state chairmen of the party, Concerned State Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has rejected the new national leadership of the party led by former Senate President David Mark.

In a statement, titled, “Rejecting the Political Junta by Defending ADC and Nigeria’s Democracy Against Subversion,” signed by the chairman, Amb. Elias Adokwu, and the publicity secretary, Godwin Alaku, the chairmen described the recent takeover of the party by the opposition coalition as an “orchestrated political coup”.

The ADC state chairmen further condemned what they described as the hijack of the party by the coalition, which included former Vice President AtikuAbubakar, who had already resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to join ADC.

In the statement released yesterday, the chairmen said the emergence of Mark and others as the leaders of ADC was a “blatant and reckless subversion” of the party’s constitution and Nigeria’s democratic norms.

They accused the coalition of attempting an unconstitutional hijack of ADC through manipulation and backdoor dealings.

“We unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms this desperate power grab, which represents not only an aberration of democratic norms but also a grave assault on our collective political values as a nation,” the statement said.

The chairmen stated that the move was not a realignment of political ideology – as stated by the coalition – but a “civilian junta” seeking control outside legal and democratic processes.

Rejecting the Mark-led leadership, they said, “If peaceful change is not possible, violent change is inevitable.

“It is only by the grace of God that our democracy survived then, and we must not allow such reckless adventurism to thrive now.”

According to the ADC state chairmen, the takeover was an “insult to all those who believe in and have laboured for democratic governance in Nigeria.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.