2027: Kano APC Endorses Tinubu, Hails Ganduje

Ahmad Sorondinkiin Kano





Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC),has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s efforts in address pressing socio-economic issues, expressing their willingness to rally behind him ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

This was as the party stakeholders commended the past National Chairman of the party, AlhajiAbdullahiGanduje, for his efforts in promoting inclusivity, driving key institutional reforms, and strengthening the party’s internal structures.

During its stakeholders’ meeting in Kano yesterday, the party assessed and reviewed recent developments, and charted a cohesive path forward for the APC.

In a communiqué read by AlhassanDoguwa, representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, the party commended President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his ongoing efforts and initiatives to address socio-economic challenges in the country.

“Stakeholders unanimously reaffirmed their unflinching loyalty to Dr. Ganduje, endorsing him as the undisputed leader of the APC in Kano State. We pledged continued alignment with his people-oriented and progressive vision, which reflects the aspirations of the Kano electorate.

“We expressed deep appreciation for the visionary and exemplary leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, immediate-past National Chairman of the APC, who voluntarily resigned his position.

“His tenure was widely lauded for promoting inclusivity, driving key institutional reforms, and strengthening the internal structures of the party.

“Notable achievements under his stewardship include the establishment of the Progressive Institute, the commencement of the e-registration exercise which marks a significant step towards establishing a comprehensive and secure digital database of party members across the country,” the stakeholders added.

The APC stakeholders emphasised the importance of internal cohesion, mutual respect, and strategic collaboration, resolving to strengthen party unity as a prerequisite for sustaining its dominance in the state.