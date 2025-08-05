TKEYZ x STEVEHILLS BREAK THE INTERNET WITH “OLUWATOSIN”

The gospel and inspirational music scene has officially been shaken with the release of “OLUWATOSIN” by TKEYZ featuring Stevehills, a heart-stirring anthem that has gone beyond church walls to dominate global digital platforms.

From its debut, “OLUWATOSIN” – meaning “God is Worthy Serving” – has struck a deep chord with listeners around the world. A powerful fusion of soul, contemporary gospel, and African rhythm, the song has become an instant favorite on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and across multiple DSPs.

2.3 Million+ Streams across Spotify, Apple Music YouTube music , and Audiomack in just 4 weeks

Trending Sound on Instagram Reels – used in over 60,000+ user-generated videos

TikTok Buzz: #OluwatosinChallenge has garnered over 10 million views and counting

Featured on key playlists including Apple Music’s African Gospel, Spotify’s New Music Friday Naija, and Boomplay’s Top Gospel Hits

From intimate worship to vibrant praise, “Oluwatosin” is more than a song — it’s a movement. Written to remind people of God’s unwavering goodness, the song speaks to the depths of gratitude in every believer’s heart, regardless of season or circumstance.

TKEYZ, known for his dynamic vocals and spirit-filled songwriting, teams up with Stevehills, whose emotive delivery takes the song to a whole new dimension. Together, they’ve created a sound that is lifting hearts and changing lives across generations.

“We didn’t expect this kind of impact so fast,” Tkeyz shares. “People are not just listening, they’re worshipping, they’re crying, they’re testifying. This is bigger than music. This is a global experience a divine move of God in this season . A great Declaration & testimony.”