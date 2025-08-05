THE BILLS ON TRADITIONAL RULERS

Traditional rulers should remain largely as custodian of culture

Centuries before the advent of colonial rule in Nigeria, traditional rulers wielded enormous political and spiritual powers over their peoples. In these roles, they provided not only leadership but also fostered identity and the much-needed cohesion within their communities. Later, under the British, they served as mediators between their subjects and the colonial administration while helping to resolve local conflicts among other critical functions. But with the advent of independence, followed by decades of democratic/military rule, the country’s constitutional development and governance structures have changed dramatically.

In the wake of the ritual of constitutional reforms every four years, the 10th National Assembly has been examining a proposition to confer constitutional roles on the custodians of traditional institutions. In the Senate, former governor of Plateau State and current senator, Simon Lalong is the sponsor of a bill that “seeks to establish the national council for traditional rulers in order to accord formal recognition to, as well as facilitate the important roles and functions of our traditional rulers.” A similar bill is before the House of Representatives. Sponsored by Onyinye Ugochinyere and Ibrahim Aliyu, the Bill seeks to alter the provisions of Section 220 of the 1999 constitution to formally recognise and establish the roles and functions of traditional rulers within the country’s governance framework.

In both chambers, the overriding aim of the proposed legislation, according to the lawmakers, is to confer on monarchs and heads of communities in the country specific constitutional roles. This, they argue, would help in promoting peace and foster socio-economic development at the grassroots. But there have been pushbacks. While there are reports that a section of the Senate bill seeks to permanently elevate the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife as sole co-chairmen of the proposed national council, Lalong has refuted the allegation. But with many socio-cultural groups in the country harping on that allegation, it is important for the National Assembly to address the issue so as to end the unhelpful speculations. Any attempt to tamper with the current constitutional order in the country must be mindful of our delicate faultlines.

Meanwhile, concerns have rightly been expressed by some lawmakers who argue that the proposition could lead to traditional rulers being saddled with overlapping and conflicting duties. Others have articulated critical issues that could militate against investing traditional rulers with constitutional powers. We share some of the fears being expressed. Indeed, a key issue which the promoters of the bills seem not to have paid attention to is the politicisation of the selection processes for traditional rulers by governors and other influential people.

Admittedly, there is some value in getting traditional rulers involved in the day-to-day issues affecting their people, especially in the challenging area of security. But we believe that what is needed is the strengthening of the institution, and a corresponding whittling down of government interference in the appointment of such rulers. This will enable them to have the space and credibility to do more for their people. Besides, creating a new quasi-democratic structure and roles for monarchs may have negative implications on their relationship with elected and appointed officials. It will also come at a cost when efforts should be geared towards reducing the financial burden associated with governance in Nigeria.

We believe that traditional rulers should remain as custodians of culture rather than being involved in governance, except in clearly defined advisory roles. Some of such current responsibilities do not require any legislation. For instance, traditional rulers can play an important part in the enlightenment campaign to ensure that every Nigerian child is in school. They can help in changing the orientation of uncooperative parents and guardians in a more progressive direction.