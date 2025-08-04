Tinubu Splashes $100,000, Flat, OON National Honour On Each D’Tigress Player

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday evening appreciated Nigeria’s senior female basketball team, D’Tigress, for winning

the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship final in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday, with cash, flat and national awards.

Speaking while receiving in audience the female players and the technical team at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who stood in for President Tinubu, announced the cash gift of $100,000, flat and national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) to each of the players of the victorious senior female basketball national team, D’Tigress.

The reception was attended by the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Nana Shettima; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko;

the victorious D’Tigress players, their coach, Wakama; as well as members of the technical crew, among others

Details later…