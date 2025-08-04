Oduntan’s Wife for Burial Wednesday, Thursday

The National Co-ordinator of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), Yeye Otunba Olugbemisola Opeyemi Oduntan (née Obayan), who passed away on Wednesday July 30, 2025 at the age of 65, will be laid to rest on Thursday, August.

According to the funeral arrangements released by the family, the rites of passage will commence with a commendation service on Wednesday, August 6 at Anglican Church of the Ascension, Opebi, Lagos, by 9:00 a.m.

This will be followed by a wake keep service the same day at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Iworo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, by 5:00 p.m.

The funeral service will hold on Thursday, August 7 at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Iworo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, after which a private interment, exclusive to the immediate family, will take place.

Yeye Otunba Olugbemisola Oduntan is survived by her beloved husband, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan, and children: Olanrewaju & Abimbola Oduntan, Oladapo & Folasade Oluwasanya, Taiwo Olaolu Oduntan, and Ajibola & Kehinde Ololade Ayedogbon.

She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, including Isabel, Sofia, and Asher.

The family, friends, and associates of the distinguished business leader and devoted matriarch will gather to honour her life of service, faith, and impact.