Nigeria, Benin Republic to Deepen Framework on Regional Trade Integration

James Emejo in Abuja and Oluchi Chibuzor in Lagos

The federal government and the Republic of Benin have agreed on a joint trade framework to eliminate bottlenecks, facilitate economic development, and create new opportunities across both countries.

The move seeks to strengthen regional trade ties and economic integration.

The agreement was reached at a high-level meeting held at the Ministère de ’Économie et des Finances, Cotonou, Benin Republic, over the weekend.

The session brought together senior government officials, Customs chiefs, and trade experts from both countries to chart a collaborative path toward efficient cross-border trade.

According to a statement issued by the Assistant Comptroller of Customs, National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abdullahi Maiwada, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Jumoke Oduwole, described the bilateral framework as a bold step forward in West Africa’s regional economic strategy.

She said, “This agreement signals strong political will from both countries to pursue a progressive and inclusive trade relationship,” she said.

She recalled Presidents Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Patrice Talon’s recent signing of a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the West African Economic Summit, stressing that both leaders had charged their technical teams with translating political commitments into actionable policies.

Oduwole said, “Our joint commitment is to dismantle barriers, improve logistics, and ensure that trade becomes a tool for job creation and regional prosperity. The Heads of Customs of both nations have demonstrated commendable synergy, which we are expanding through four thematic working groups covering trade facilitation, enforcement, data sharing, and infrastructure.”

She emphasised the country’s ambition to evolve from being a regional trade player to a global voice in shaping fair and inclusive international trade systems.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, reaffirmed the service’s readiness to execute the trade agreement’s outcomes and ensure its alignment with Nigeria’s national trade priorities.

He said, “What we have witnessed today is the culmination of intensive technical meetings between Nigeria and Benin Customs officials over the past 48 hours. We’ve developed a joint framework that reflects our Presidents’ shared vision for economic growth.”

He revealed that a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) building on the framework, was expected to be signed by the first quarter of 2026.

Highlighting customs’ role in achieving seamless cross-border trade, CGC Adeniyi announced plans to implement corridor-based solutions to facilitate transit and transshipment trade while eliminating bureaucratic delays that affect small and medium enterprises.

He said, “We’re committed to removing trade barriers that hinder local businesses. New trade corridors have been identified, and connectivity between our systems has already been activated,” he added.

The CGC also extended appreciation to his Beninese counterpart, Director-General of Benin Customs, Mrs. Adidjatou Hassan Zanouvi, for her unwavering support and the country’s endorsement of Nigeria’s leadership at the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council meeting in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Both delegations undertook a joint tour of Cotonou Port to assess port procedures and explore modernisation opportunities as part of the engagement. They also visited the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post, symbolising the countries’ shared commitment to deepening integration through coordinated border management.

The agreement is expected to open a new chapter in Nigeria-Benin trade relations anchored on transparency, technology, and mutual growth.