Justice Obiorah to Deliver Keynote Address at Law Convention

Justice Pete Chudi Obiorah of the Court of Appeal, Akure Judicial Division, will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming annual convention of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC) Law Class of 1989. The event will be held from August 7 to 10, 2025, in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

In a statement by the National President of the Class, Chief Ike Onwuchuluba, the 2025 convention is expected to be both memorable and impactful, owing to the meticulous planning and commitment of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), chaired by Hon. Justice Alexus Okuma, a distinguished member of the class.

This year’s theme, “The Judiciary as Holder of Public Trust – Expectations,” will guide discussions and reflections throughout the event. Justice Obiorah is billed to deliver the keynote address during the Gala Dinner on Saturday, August 9.

Highlights of the convention include a visit to motherless babies’ homes by spouses and children of class members, a health walk, a pep talk session, and recreational activities at Mandela Park, Asaba.

The UNEC Law Class of 1989 Convention is a family-friendly event that brings together members of the graduating class, along with their families, for a time of bonding, reflection, and fellowship. Held annually in August, the gathering has become a cherished tradition among alumni.