﻿Haldane McCall  Unveils N250bn Bond Plan to Tackle Housing Deficit

Kayode Tokede

In a bold step to address housing shortage in Nigeria, Haldane McCall Plc, has unveiled plans to launch a N250 billion bond programme to support its real estate expansion initiative.

With this plan, the Real estate and hospitality firm listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has projected profit of N1 billion for the 2025 financial year.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Group Managing Director, Edward Akinlade revealed plans to deliver 650 affordable housing units annually across Lagos and Ogun States through a Public- Private Partnership (PPP) .

To kickstart the initiative, Akinlade noted that the company will roll out the first tranche—worth N75 billion—of its N250 billion bond programme before the end of the year. “We plan to leverage the capital market.

“The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) offers access to much-needed funding. We’re working on the bond issuance process, including securing regulatory approvals and obtaining a bond rating before presenting it to the public. Progress is being made.”

Akinlade added, “We operate in both the real estate and hospitality sectors. The hotel market in Lagos is lucrative and generates significant cash flow. Our approach is to collaborate with subcontractors and partners to deliver 650 units yearly. Over the next three years, we aim to invest N250 billion in the real estate sector. Additionally, our extensive land holdings in Lagos provide us with opportunities to unlock liquidity.”

Reinforcing the company’s vision, Deputy Group Managing Director Abiola Elugbaju stated, “At Haldane McCall, our mission goes beyond constructing houses. We are building communities and delivering long- term value for our investors through innovative partnerships and sustainable investment strategies.”