Another Honour for Habeeb Okunola

It is no news that wealthy businessman Habeeb Okunola has made a fortune and is living large. As evidence, the high-flying entrepreneur lives in one of the most breathtaking and awe-inspiring buildings in Abuja and Lagos. The houses are architectural masterpieces, and as gathered by Society Watch, cost fortunes.

The billionaire owns not just two luxury homes, he owns other eye-popping edifices in Lagos, the UK and other places overseas. For the Akosin of Yorubaland, life is not all about making money, even legitimately. A meaningful life, he believes, impacts the lives of others around. So, he always tries as much as humanly possible to inspire the people around him through his deeds and utterances.

In the past, the president of CINI Holdings has shown significant generosity to his immediate society and empowered many youths. For his humanity, Okunola has been recognised and honoured.

Last week, in a highly anticipated and significant announcement, Okunola was officially recognised as the 2025 Lagos State Man of the Year.

This prestigious honour, awarded by the organisers of the Lagos State Man of the Year Award (LASMAYA), emerged from a comprehensive polling process that highlighted Dr. Okunola’s strong rapport and unwavering support from the community, culminating in an impressive tally of 6,926 votes from a total of 16,940 valid votes cast. The organisers attributed Okunola’s nomination to his remarkable passion for entrepreneurship, which has been consistently demonstrated through his various ventures and initiatives.

As the head of CINI Holdings, he has played a pivotal role in forging partnerships with both local and international conglomerates, driving innovative solutions across multiple sectors, including real estate, construction, energy, and procurement.

His entrepreneurial acumen and strategic foresight have not only propelled his company to new heights but have also contributed significantly to the broader economic landscape.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Okunola is widely respected as a philanthropist and visionary leader.

Also, the founder of the Habeeb Okunola Foundation, an organisation dedicated to uplifting disadvantaged communities throughout Lagos, celebrated his birthday yesterday, Saturday, August 2.